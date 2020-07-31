Coronavirus – Madagascar: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves an additional US$171.9 million disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to Madagascar to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

This is the second disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), which brings total IMF COVID-19 emergency support to the Republic of Madagascar to US$337.9 million; Madagascar’s macroeconomic outlook has been affected by weaker external demand, the increased spread of the pandemic, and significant losses of revenue; the additional resources under the RCF will help […]

This is the second disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), which brings total IMF COVID-19 emergency s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...