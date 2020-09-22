Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (22nd September 2020)

New cases: 6 Total confirmed case: 5739 Total active cases: 1495 Total recovered: 4065 (12 New) Total number of tests conducted: 50989 (369 New) Total deaths: 179 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-22nd-september-2020?lang=en

