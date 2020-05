Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (29th May 2020)

New Cases: 70 Total Confirmed Cases: 273 Total Active Cases: 227 Total Recovered: 42 Total Number of Tests Conducted: 4266 Total Deaths: 4 Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-29th-may-2020?lang=en

