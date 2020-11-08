Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (7th November 2020)

New cases: 6 Total confirmed cases: 5948 Total active cases: 418 Total recovered: 5346 (0 New) Total number of tests conducted: 65901 (546 New) Total deaths: 184 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-7th-november-2020?lang=en

