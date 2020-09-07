Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Situation Update as of 6th September 2020

In the past 24 hours. Malawi has registered three new COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries,and no new deaths. All new cases were identified at the Mwanza border during routine screening. These cases are truck drivers (two Mozambicans and one Malawian) who were heading to Blantyre. Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5.614 cases including 175 deaths. Of […]

