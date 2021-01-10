Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (09 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Janvier 2021


New cases: 381 Total active cases: 2067 Lost to follow-up: 134 Total number of tests conducted: 94,601 (2258 new) Total confirmed cases: 8306 Total recovered: 5809 (7 new) Outcome under investigation: 76 Total deaths: 220 (12 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-09-january-2021?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



