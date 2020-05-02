Coronavirus – Malawi: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$91 Million Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility for Malawi

The International Monetary Fund approved a disbursement of US$91 million under the Rapid Credit Facility to help Malawi meet the urgent balance of payment (BOP) needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic; The pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on Malawi including affecting the near-term economic outlook, which has deteriorated significantly; The authorities have […]

