Coronavirus – Malawi: Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Malawi

On the eve of presidential elections in Malawi scheduled to take place tomorrow, the Secretary-General calls on all political actors and stakeholders to renew their commitment to credible and peaceful elections, while observing all preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19. The Secretary-General underlines the importance of refraining from violence and hate speech, and of […]

