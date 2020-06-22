Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Malawi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juin 2020


On the eve of presidential elections in Malawi scheduled to take place tomorrow, the Secretary-General calls on all political actors and stakeholders to renew their commitment to credible and peaceful elections, while observing all preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19. The Secretary-General underlines the importance of refraining from violence and hate speech, and of […]

