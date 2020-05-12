Coronavirus – Mauritania: Training for 90 health workers on managing COVID-19 cases and also keeping themselves safe and protected

Today in Mauritania, World Health Organization (WHO) trains over 90 health workers on managing #COVID19 cases while also keeping themselves safe and protected from infection. These health workers will be deployed across the country to support the national response. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-mauritania-training-for-90-health-workers-on-managing-covid19-cases-and-also-keeping-themselves-safe-and-protected?lang=en

