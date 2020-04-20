Coronavirus – Mauritania: UAE Sends Medical Aid to Mauritania in Fight Against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates has sent a plane carrying 18 metric tons of medical and food aid to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania as a gesture of solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The shipment, which contained testing kits, medical devices, and food supplies, will assist approximately 10,000 healthcare workers in Mauritania as […]

