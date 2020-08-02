Coronavirus: Mauritania to strengthen its COVID-19 Response

The World Bank Board of Directors approved today a $70 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) to support Mauritania in strengthening the response to the pandemic. The **Mauritania COVID-19 Emergency Development Policy Operation (DPO) **aims to protect the poor and most vulnerable and lay the foundation for recovery by supporting Small and Medium […]

