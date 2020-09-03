Coronavirus: Minister of Foreign Affairs to attend virtual G20 Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting – Strengthenin g International Cooperation Across Borders

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that he will attend a virtual G20 Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting on September 3, 2020. The Minister is looking forward to discussing with his counterparts the lessons learned from the global pandemic and enhancing G20 coordination in response to COVID-19, including in areas such as […]

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that he will atte...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...