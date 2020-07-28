Coronavirus – Morocco: Operation SALAMA reaches millions of Moroccans with pandemic information, supplies, support

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Morocco in March, alarm spread through the country. “At the start of the pandemic, we were very worried about our health,” Halima*, a migrant woman from Madagascar, told UNFPA. A state of emergency was declared, and strict movement restrictions were implemented. Within three months of enacting these measures, the […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...