The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a US$48-million loan to help Morocco manage the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic as the Kingdom is exiting strict lockdown measures. The loan is part of an ongoing [Program for Results project](https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P148017), approved in 2015, and aiming to support primary health care services.… Read more on […]

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a US$48-milli...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...