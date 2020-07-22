Coronavirus – Mozambique: Market and Price Monitoring

Overview • According to the behavior of basic food prices in June, important variations were detected in urban markets monitored by INFOCOM and rural markets monitored by SIMA (maize grain, manufactured corn flour, imported rice, butter beans, vegetable oil and sugar); • In some rural markets monitored by SIMA, there were pronounced decreases in the […]

Overview • According to the behavior of basic food prices in June, important variations were detected in urban markets monitored by INFO...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...