Coronavirus – Mozambique: Thousands of Mozambican Miners to receive Health Checks, return to South Africa

Thousands of Mozambican miners are returning to work in neighboring South Africa for the first time since borders closed in March due to COVID-19. Five hundred miners screened for the virus by their hiring agency, have received health checks at an IOM cross-border Occupational Health Centre, which operates in cooperation with Mozambique’s Ministry of Health […]
