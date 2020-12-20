Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Update 20 December 2020

We are receiving reports of members of the public who are violating the set COVID-19 regulations deliberately. We strongly condemn this attitude of laxity and advise the general public that the security force has been deployed to ensure compliance. As H E The President indicated in his last Covid-19 briefing, stricter lockdown measures will be […]

We are receiving reports of members of the public who are violating the set COVID-19 regulations deliberately. We strongly condemn this attitu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...