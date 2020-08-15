Coronavirus – Namibia: Heroes from the Namibian COVID health front-line – An epidemiologist’s narrative

With contemporary times calling them disease detectives, epidemiologists play a central role in investigating patterns and causes of disease in humans. “In the context of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), as epidemiologists our focus lies in reducing the risk and occurrence of negative health outcomes through research, community education and health policy”, says Hilary Kagume Njenge, […]

