Coronavirus – Niger: Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, EU Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and UNICEF teamed up to ensure continuity of life-saving care for malnourished children in Niger

In Niger, the nutrition situation of children under five is expected to deteriorate with the current Covid-19 crisis. UNICEF receives additional US$ 2.6 million funding support from the EU Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) to ensure that children suffering from severe acute malnutrition receive quality care and treatment amidst the Covid-19 pandemic context. Download Report: https://bit.ly/306uB5U The […]

In Niger, the nutrition situation of children under five is expected to deteriorate with the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...