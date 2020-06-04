Coronavirus – Niger: Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, EU Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and UNICEF teamed up to ensure continuity of life-saving care for malnourished children in Niger

In Niger, the nutrition situation of children under five is expected to deteriorate with the current Covid-19 crisis. UNICEF receives additional US$ 2.6 million funding support from the EU Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) to ensure that children suffering from severe acute malnutrition receive quality care and treatment amidst the Covid-19 pandemic context. Download Report: https://bit.ly/306uB5U The […]
In Niger, the nutrition situation of children under five is expected to deteriorate with the ...
In Niger, the nutrition situation of children under five is expected to deteriorate with the ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...