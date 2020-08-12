Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Niger: Improving access to sustainable water, hygiene and sanitation services in Niger


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Août 2020


UNICEF has handed over four (4) new vehicles and 362 hand washing devices to the Niger’s Ministry of Water and Sanitation to accelerate the implementation of the “Accelerated Sanitation and Water for All (ASWA 2)” Programme and support the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “UNICEF is supporting the Government to improve access to sustainable […]

