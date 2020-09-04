Alwihda Info

Coronavirus – Niger: Influencers Strengthen Migrant Voices in Niger


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Septembre 2020


Since 2019, REFEMAC (an acronym for the French: “Meeting of Female Migrants, Women Working in Media and Female Artists”) has welcomed active Nigerien women leaders and influencers from media, the digital world, as well as the art scene. The aim of the initiative has been to engage youth leaders in gender-sensitive topics related to irregular […]

