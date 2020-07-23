Coronavirus – Niger: “Simplifying isn’t as simple as it sounds!”

We talk to nutrition advisor Béatrice Mounier about simplifying the protocol for diagnosing and managing acute malnutrition in Niger. Béatrice Mounier has just spent several weeks in Niger where the annual onset of the rainy season and food gap results in extremely high levels of malnutrition and malaria. Working in partnership with the Ministry of […]

