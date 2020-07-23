Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Niger: “Simplifying isn’t as simple as it sounds!”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juillet 2020


We talk to nutrition advisor Béatrice Mounier about simplifying the protocol for diagnosing and managing acute malnutrition in Niger. Béatrice Mounier has just spent several weeks in Niger where the annual onset of the rainy season and food gap results in extremely high levels of malnutrition and malaria. Working in partnership with the Ministry of […]

