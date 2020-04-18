Coronavirus – Niger: Strengthening health system capacities to respond to covid-19 in Niger

HE Mr. Brigi Rafini, Prime Minister, Head of Government, visited on April 17, 2020 the Covid-19 treatment system set up at the National Reference Hospital of Niamey and paid a special attention to the temporary health facilities installed by UNICEF, offering an additional capacity of 40 beds. Equipped with a sorting center, these temporary structures […]

