Coronavirus – Niger: UNHCR Update Maradi Emergency – Nigerian refugees in Maradi region, May 2020

27 000 Nigerian refugees arrived in Maradi Region Since September 2018, non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western states has forced thousands of people to seek refuge in Maradi region, Niger. They were 23 000 in April 2020 only. The total number of biometrically registered and unregistered refugees in the region exceeds […]

