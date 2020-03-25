2 new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK. As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-2-new-cases-of-covid19-have-been-confirmed-in-nigeria?lang=en

