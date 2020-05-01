Coronavirus – Nigeria: A race against time to reunite a family during the COVID-19 pandemic

They have been separated for four years because of the conflict in Northeastern Nigeria. Had they ever imagined that a global pandemic might postpone their reunion? For Alia* and her daughter, who both bear the mental scars of being separated, it was already too long. Too violent. Too traumatic. As the number of confirmed cases […]

