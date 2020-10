Coronavirus – Nigeria: Addition of Laboratories for COVID-19 Testing

Two new labs have been accredited for inclusion into private fee-paying labs for COVID19 testing. – E-clinic Diagnostics, Abuja – Everight Diagnostics, FCT For a complete list of private fee-paying labs in Nigeria visit: https://bit.ly/3c2foXk Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-addition-of-laboratories-for-covid19-testing?lang=en

