Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (13th October 2020)


14 Octobre 2020


225 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria: Lagos – 165 FCT – 17 Rivers – 13 Ogun – 12 Niger – 8 Delta – 4 Ondo – 2 Anambra – 1 Edo – 1 Ekiti – 1 Kaduna – 1 60,655 confirmed 52,006 discharged 1,116 deaths Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-covid19-case-update-13th-october-2020?lang=en

225 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 165 FCT – 17 Rivers – 13 Ogun – 12 Niger &#...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 14/10/2020

Tchad : assassinat d'un homme à Pala-Erde, un voisin témoigne
POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

ANALYSE - 13/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

