Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (13th October 2020)

225 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria: Lagos – 165 FCT – 17 Rivers – 13 Ogun – 12 Niger – 8 Delta – 4 Ondo – 2 Anambra – 1 Edo – 1 Ekiti – 1 Kaduna – 1 60,655 confirmed 52,006 discharged 1,116 deaths Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-covid19-case-update-13th-october-2020?lang=en

