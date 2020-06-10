Coronavirus – Nigeria: Conflict-hit Nigerian families living under COVID-19 lockdowns, on ‘life-support’

Help and funding are needed urgently for millions of people in Nigeria who have been hit severely by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including conflict-hit communities “on life-support” in the north-east, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday. More than $182 million is needed to sustain lifesaving aid to Africa’s most populous country over the next […]

Help and funding are needed urgently for millions of people in Nigeria who have been hit severely by the effects of the coronavirus p...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...