Coronavirus – Nigeria: Demystifying COVID-19; WHO supports Plateau State to engage traditional leaders in grassroots sensitization

“COVID-19 does not exist in Nigeria. The virus can be cured by eating garlic. The temperature in Nigeria will not allow it to thrive. These are some of the denials from my community”, says His Royal Highness (HRH), Esau Mamman a traditional leader in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State. The result, the […]

