Coronavirus – Nigeria: FG confirms 254 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The Honorable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, has confirmed 254 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. He affirmed this at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on 8th April, 2020, stating that Lagos remained the epicenter with 130, 50 cases in FCT, 20 in Osun, 11 in Edo, 11 in Oyo, 6 in […]

The Honorable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, has confirmed 254 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. He affirmed this at the Presidential Task Force Brief...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...