Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Nigeria: FG confirms 254 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Avril 2020


The Honorable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, has confirmed 254 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. He affirmed this at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on 8th April, 2020, stating that Lagos remained the epicenter with 130, 50 cases in FCT, 20 in Osun, 11 in Edo, 11 in Oyo, 6 in […]

The Honorable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, has confirmed 254 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. He affirmed this at the Presidential Task Force Brief...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 8 Avril 2020 - 22:06 Coronavirus (Covid-19) au Burkina Faso

Mercredi 8 Avril 2020 - 22:05 Coronavirus (Covid-19) au Burkina Faso

Mercredi 8 Avril 2020 - 22:01 Coronavirus – Mocambique : Dados Oficiais Mocambique -08.04.2020

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : à Abéché, les commerçantes s'approprient les mesures

Tchad - Covid-19 : à Abéché, les commerçantes s'approprient les mesures

Tchad : des dégâts après une forte pluie et des vents violents à Moundou Tchad : des dégâts après une forte pluie et des vents violents à Moundou 08/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un élève s'habille en militaire pour arnaquer les citoyens, il est arrêté

08/04/2020

Tchad : deux citernes de carburant offertes à l'armée

08/04/2020

Tchad : 17 malfrats dont quatre femmes arrêtés par la gendarmerie

08/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un dépôt pharmaceutique offre des kilos de médicaments à un hôpital
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 05/04/2020 - Kelvin Mendig-lembaye Djetoyo

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 05/04/2020 - Tahir Ndiaye

REACTION - 06/04/2020 - AMA

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil