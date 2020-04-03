Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government confirms 190 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The Honorable Minister, Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24hrs, cumulatively recording 190 confirmed cases in Nigeria, across 12 states and the FCT. He disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force Press Briefing, today, 3rd April, 2020 stating that, there are 98 cases in Lagos State, 48 […]

The Honorable Minister, Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24hrs, cumulatively recording 190 confirmed case...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...