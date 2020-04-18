Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Implementation of New Case Strategy Leads to Increase in Cases – Dr. Osagie Ehanire


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Avril 2020


The Honorable Minister of Health has said that the recent increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases is likely due to scaled up implementation of the new case- finding strategy as well as the result of rising community transmission. The Minister disclosed this today 17th April , 2020 at the Presidential Task Force briefing […]

The Honorable Minister of Health has said that the recent increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases is likely due to scaled up implementation of the new case-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...