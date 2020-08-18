Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Federal Medical Centre GeneXpert laboratory to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network for COVID-19 testing

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the Federal Medical Centre GeneXpert laboratory, Gusau, Zamfara to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network. There are currently 64 laboratories with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in the NCDC Lab Network. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-inclusion-of-federal-medical-centre-genexpert-laboratory-to-the-ncdc-molecular-laboratory-network-for-covid19-testing?lang=en

