As part of efforts to reduce the risk of health workers’ infection, the NCDC Team continues to conduct infection prevention & control trainings in states across Nigeria. Trainees will transfer these skills to other health workers in their facilities to ensure optimal IPC practices. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-infection-prevention-and-control-trainings-by-nigeria-centre-for-disease-control-ncdc-team?lang=en

As part of efforts to reduce the risk o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...