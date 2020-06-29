Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Lagos expands COVID-19 response capacity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Juin 2020


The Lagos State government has expanded its COVID-19 response capacity with the accreditation of seven private laboratories to boost its testing capacity and three private hospitals for case management. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing to give an update on ‘COVID-19Lagos Response, noted that the State […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



