Coronavirus – Nigeria: NiCaDe activities to support COVID-19 response in Nigeria

At NCDC, NiCaDe activities have been adapted to support COVID-19 response via these sub-projects: – Capacity development in IPC training of HCWs – HepE/Rota-Surveillance – Supporting implementation of AMR surveillance & diagnostic stewardship Read more: https://bit.ly/2ZpVEZ6 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-nicade-activities-to-support-covid19-response-in-nigeria?lang=en

At NCDC, NiCaDe activities have been adapted to support COVID-19 re...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...