Two new labs have been activated for COVID-19 testing at: 1. DNA Lab, a private sector lab in Kaduna 2. University of Maiduguri, Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 13 In progress- Sokoto & Port Harcourt Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-update?lang=en

