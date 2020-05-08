Coronavirus – Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight receives a boost as Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora receives Samsung’s 5000 Testing Kits

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health has received 5, 000 testing kits from Samsung Heavy Industries, Nigeria to boost the containment of COVID-19 in Nigeria. The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora received the items from a delegation of Samsung Heavy Industries, Nigeria led by Ju-Yeol LEE, Counsellor/Economy, Embassy […]
The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health has received 5, 000 testing kits from Samsung Heavy...
The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health has received 5, 000 testing kits from Samsung Heavy...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...