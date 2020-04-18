Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: Nigeria’s polio community health agents take on COVID-19 detection


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Avril 2020


A network of community health agents that has helped Nigeria curb polio is taking on a new task: deploying its early detection know-how to raise the alarm on suspected COVID-19 infection as the virus continues to spread. In recent weeks, COVID-19 has spilled over to regions beyond the capital cities of many African countries, calling […]

