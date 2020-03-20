Coronavirus: Repatriation of Algerians stranded in foreign airports

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday evening ordered the repatriation of the Algerian travelers stranded in airports abroad, indicated a press release from the Presidency of the Republic. This decision follows the closing, as of Tuesday, of the Algerian airports and ports, as part of a preventive measure against the spread of the […]
President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday evening ordered the repatriation of the Algerian travelers stranded in ...
President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday evening ordered the repatriation of the Algerian travelers stranded in ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...