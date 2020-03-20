Coronavirus: Repatriation of Algerians stranded in foreign airports

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday evening ordered the repatriation of the Algerian travelers stranded in airports abroad, indicated a press release from the Presidency of the Republic. This decision follows the closing, as of Tuesday, of the Algerian airports and ports, as part of a preventive measure against the spread of the […]

