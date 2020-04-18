Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Republic of Djibouti: COVID-19 Situation Report #4


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Avril 2020


HIGHLIGHTS • As of 17 April, the authorities confirmed 732 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and two fatalities. MoH announced that the local community transmission stage has been reached. • Additional support is required to bring to scale preparedness and response capacity. • The general lockdown in the country, except for essential services has been […]

HIGHLIGHTS • As of 17 April, the authorities confirmed 732 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and two fatalities. MoH announced that the loca...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




