Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani to support Rwanda’s COVID-19 response efforts. The delivery includes protectives coveralls, face shields, surgical gowns, goggles, masks & other material. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-rwanda-minister-dr-daniel-ngamije-received-15-tons-of-medical-supplies-donated-by-the-emir-of-qatar?lang=en

