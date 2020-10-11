Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (11 October 2020)

Two (2) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2668 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, eight hundred, and ninety-two (4892). To date, three thousand, five hundred, and sixty-six (3566) patients have recovered and been discharged, including one hundred and eleven (11) in the past 24 hours. […]

