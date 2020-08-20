Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 18 August 2020

Thirty-seven (37) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4326 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, five hundred, and seventy-seven (2577). To date, one thousand, six hundred and eighty-three (1683) patients have recovered and been discharged, including twenty-two (22) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

