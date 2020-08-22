Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 20 August 2020

Seventy-three (73) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5463 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, seven hundred, and seventeen (2717). To date, one thousand, seven hundred and five (1705) patients have recovered and been discharged, including seven (7) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

Seventy-three (73) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5463 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed case...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...