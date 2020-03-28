Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus

Four (4) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to fifty-four (54). • One (1) traveller who arrived from Dubai and who has been isolated • One (1) traveller who arrived from USA and who has been isolated • Two (2) contacts of previously confirmed positive travellers who were detected through tracing and […]

Four (4) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to fifty-four (54). • One (1) traveller who arrived from Dubai and who has been isola...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...