Coronavirus: Rwanda donates COVID-19 testing device to Central African Republic (CAR) (by Maria Kabatanya)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mai 2020


The MINUSCA Rwanda Contingent has donated a COVID-19 screening device to the Central African Republic (CAR). The machine will accelerate testing of suspected cases of infection as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 94 over the past few days. The device – valued at approximately USD 200,000 – is used for […]

The MINUSCA Rwanda Contingent has donated a COVID-19 screening device to the Central African Republic (CAR). The machine will accelerate testing of suspe...

