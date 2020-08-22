Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Sao Tome and Principe: World Food Programme (WFP) Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Août 2020


Operational Updates • Aiming to reduce the risk of food insecurity and malnutrition among the most vulnerable population, during the month of July, WFP, in partnership with the Government of Sao Tome and Principe and the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE), distributed 3,900 food baskets to vulnerable schoolchildren in all districts of Sao […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



