Coronavirus – Seirra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19, 16 April 2020

Sierra Leone has recorded two (2) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 15. All cases are in the treatment facility and are doing fine. The total cumulative quarantine number Is 1,480 and 980 have been discharged Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have […]

