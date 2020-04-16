Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Seirra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19, 16 April 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2020


Sierra Leone has recorded two (2) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 15. All cases are in the treatment facility and are doing fine. The total cumulative quarantine number Is 1,480 and 980 have been discharged Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have […]

Sierra Leone has recorded two (2) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 15. All cases are in the treatment facility and are doing fi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/04/2020

Tchad : au Salamat, une unité d'action face au Covid-19

Tchad : au Salamat, une unité d'action face au Covid-19

Tchad : le tout premier bureau de l'ONAPE installé au Wadi Fira Tchad : le tout premier bureau de l'ONAPE installé au Wadi Fira 16/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad - Boko Haram : le ministre nigérien de la défense s'est rendu à Baga Sola

16/04/2020

Tchad : prise en charge de l'eau pendant six mois, les précisions de la STE

16/04/2020

Tchad : lancement d'une distribution de 2000 sacs de denrées alimentaires

16/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Covid-19 : Tchadiens bloqués à l’étranger, l’État se mobilise
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 16/04/2020 - Alaeddin Saleh

La Turquie commence à regretter son ingérence en Libye ?

La Turquie commence à regretter son ingérence en Libye ?

Proposition du Roi Mohammed VI pour une initiative africaine de lutte contre le Covid-19 Proposition du Roi Mohammed VI pour une initiative africaine de lutte contre le Covid-19 14/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD 06/04/2020 - AMA